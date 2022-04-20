PARK RIDGE, IL - David L. Bengert, age 47, of Park Ridge, IL, formerly of Michigan City, IN and Chesterton, IN, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022.

He is survived by his mother, Patricia (late Daniel) Bengert (nee Frankowiak); brother, Jeffrey (Francesca) Bengert; niece, Nell; two nephews: David and Owen; his longtime significant other, Lorelei Buen; uncle, Bill (Sally) Bengert; and a large and loving extended family.

Funeral services Monday, April 25, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond, IN (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 11:00 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church, with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Cremation to follow. Visitation on Sunday, April 24, 2022, from 2:00–6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

David was a Park Ridge IL. resident for the past 13 years. He was a former Paralegal with the law firm of Sanchez, Daniels & Hoffman LLP, in Chicago, IL. David was a graduate of St. Mary's Grade School in Michigan City, Chesterton High School, and Indiana University in Bloomington, IN. He was an avid Cub fan and Strat-O-Matic player.