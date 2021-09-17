David L. Hamel

April 24, 1941 — Sep. 14, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — David L. Hamel, age 80 of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at home.

He was born on April 24, 1941 in Marion, IL to the late Goldman and Neva Hamel. Dave was a 1960 graduate of Whiting High School. On November 24, 1961, he married Donna Preston in Hammond, IN. Dave retired from Inland Steel where he worked as a Mill Mechanic for 40 years; He was a member of the United Steelworkers Union Local #1010. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing and working on his cars.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Donna Hamel; daughter, Dawn Hamel; brother, Johnny (Linda) Hamel; sister, Aleen (late Troy) Summey; numerous nieces and nephews; and many lifelong friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Goldman and Neva Hamel; brothers: Gene, Jimmy and Teddy Hamel; sisters: Wanda Berkley, Betty, Bessie and Jessie Hamel. Memorial contributions in Dave's name may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

A funeral service for Dave will take place on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Cremation to follow service. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com