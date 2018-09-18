DYER, IN - David L. Herrold, age 78, of Dyer, Indiana passed away September 14, 2018. He is survived by his loving children: David Jr. (Roberta), Dennis (Kathleen), Robert (Joy) and Suzanne (Robert) Castaneda; cherished grandchildren: Leilani, Amy, Alexandra and Maritza. David was preceded in death by his wife Nancy and brother Steven.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 with a visitation from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME: 1219 Sheffield Avenue, Dyer, Indiana. Reverend Charles Niblick will officiate a service at 7:00 p.m. followed by Military Honors.
David honorably served in the United States Marine Corp. He continued his life of service as a Chicago Fireman and an Inspector at the Fire Marshal Office State of Illinois . David was an avid fisherman and had a love of the sea.
Memorials to the family or Hospice of the Calumet Region appreciated. For information (219)864-0170 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.