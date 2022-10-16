 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
David L. Mallonee

  • 0

June 8, 1947 - Oct. 13, 2022

CHESTERTON, IN - David, age 75, passed away October 13, 2022 at Symphony of Chesterton, IN. Born on June 8, 1947 in Gary, IN.

David was a Mental Health Family Therapist, Former Major at Porter County Civil Air Patrol, Army Veteran of Vietnam War, Former Burns Harbor Fire Chief, Valparaiso University Graduate of 1996.

Survived by Son, Shawn (Ariell) Mallonee; four Grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents. Cremation.

Memorials may be made to Porter County Civil Air Patrol. Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME (219) 462-3125

