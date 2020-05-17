David L. Pepoff

PORTAGE, IN - David L. Pepoff, age 54, of Portage, passed away Thursday, Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was born on August 5, 1965 in Gary, IN to the late Robert and Mary Ann Pepoff. David was a avid Marathon runner who ran several marathons and races all over the United States. He was a fitness guru who enjoyed training for his races. He will be deeply missed by so many.

David is survived by his loving daughter, Stephanie (Mike) Pepoff; grandson, Jaxson Autterson; three brothers, Robert (Sheila) Pepoff, Dennis (Janice) Pepoff and Jeffery (Tina) Pepoff; two sisters, Carol Donsbach and Karen (Noel) Knight; numerous nieces and nephews ; his beloved dogs, Dino and Tila and other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Richard Pepoff and brother-in-law, Herbert Donsbach.

Memorial service will be held privately by his family at a later date. For more information, please call (219) 962-1606. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.

