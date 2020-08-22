 Skip to main content
GARY, IN — David L. Richardson Sr. 86, affectionately known as "Blood," departed this world August 9, 2020, at Methodist Hospital, Gary, IN. He leaves to cherish his memories the late Mary E. Richardson, his daughter, Rosalyn (Charles) Richardson-Smith, of Gary, IN; sons, David L. Richardson Jr., of Atlanta, GA, and Christopher (Karen) Richardson, of East Chicago, IN. His beloved grandchildren, Jacqueline (Carl) Biddings and Christina Richardson, both of Indianapolis, IN; and Natasha Richardson of Gary, IN; 12 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A viewing for family and friends will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, at SMITH BIZZELL WARNER FUNERAL HOME from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Fern Oaks Cemetery on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.

