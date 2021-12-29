 Skip to main content
David L. Russell

June 2, 1952 - Dec. 24, 2021

COATESVILLE, IN - David L. Russell avid car guy with a hot rod soul, age 69, of Coatesville, IN left this earth on December 24, 2021.

Survived by sons: Jason Russell of Valparaiso, IN, Justin (Andrea) Russell; grandson, Ryland of Crown Point, IN. He will be missed by his family and many friends.

David requested no services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The Arc of Indiana arcind.org.

