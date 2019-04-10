IN LOVING MEMORY OF DAVID L. STEUER 1953 – 2016. Strong, willful, spirited, and with that darn smile, he pushed, led, loved and cared for all of us with the integrity of his own experience and example. He turned conventional thinking inside/out for us all. Golf outing, donations, and memorials were done to celebrate his life here, and not a day goes by without thinking WWDD and laughing. So grateful that despite their grief, family and friends have made sure I have not lost my way. We miss you so much David. You will be in our minds and hearts forever, Your Beth
Recommended
Find an Obituary
promotion
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.
promotion
See who voters selected in 130 categories as the best in the Region in 2018.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Service
Ad Vault
Construction