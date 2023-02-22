Aug. 14, 1955 - Feb. 18, 2023

David Lee "Dave" May, age 67, of Lowell, IN, formerly of Merrillville, IN passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Dave is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sharon May (nee Puskos); brother, Carl (Dianne) May; sister-in-law, Janie (Mike) Szczepanski; mother-in-law, Olga (late John) Puskos; nieces and nephews: Nathan (Shoba) May, Adam (Jessica) May, Brian (Nicole) May, Tanya (Christopher) Savicz; great nieces and great nephews: Siena and Gia May, Nina, Renee, and Carissa Savicz; great-great nephew, Ashton; and his beloved cat, Casey; and many cousins and good friends.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents: Elmo and Carlene; and uncle, Mike Marchuk.

Dave was born and raised in Hammond and was a graduate of Morton High School, Class of 1973. He worked at Republic Steel/LTV Steel for many years. He also worked as a landscaper, security guard at Southlake Mall, and then began his career with Lake County serving at the Juvenile Detention Center and later retiring from the Lake County Correctional Office.

He was a faithful member of Protection of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church. Dave loved watching sports, taking long walks, and learning about history.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Protection of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church, 8600 Grand Blvd, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 3:00 PM until the time of Panachida Service at 7:00 PM.

Additional visitation will take place at church on Saturday, February 25, 2023 from 9:30 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 10:00 AM with Fr. Jacob Van Sickle officiating.

Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Dave's family.

Visit Dave's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.