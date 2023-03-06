Beloved husband of Cindy K. Jorgens for 27 years, together 32 years. Loving father of Jackie Galban (Jesse), David L. Jorgens Jr, Steven Cowger, Jason Cowger (Teresa), Lacey Welch (Eric), Katie Cunningham. Cherished grandfather of Ashley, Dakota, Kyle, Tyler, Lorali, Aimee, Joshua, Isabella, Morgan, Eli, Emma, Connor, Logan. Great-grandfather of Kalvin.

David was a retired employee of J.R. Finishers as a book binder. In his retirement, David enjoyed traveling, spending time with his family and always had a joke to tell — "I've got a million of ’em!"