{{featured_button_text}}
David Leroy Clark

RIVERDALE, IL - David Leroy Clark, age 71, of Riverdale, IL passed away November 21, 2019. He is survived by his loving children: Alisa (Joseph) Lamacki, Jennifer (Anthony) Pianto and Karyn Favorite; cherished grandchildren: Ashley, Anthony, John, Abiliene, Dominic and Karydan; dear siblings: Shirley, Mark and Gwendy; numerous special nieces and nephews.

David honorably served in the United States Army.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Funeral Services will be Monday, December 2, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. from CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 1219 Sheffield Avenue, Dyer, IN 46311 to St. John Catholic Church in Glenwood, IL for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Services with Military Honors will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Visitation Sunday from 3:00-8:00 p.m. and Monday from 8:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

For service information call (219)864-0170 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.