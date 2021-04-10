David Lewis Cansler

DYER, IN — David Lewis Cansler, 86, of Dyer, went to be with the Lord on April 7, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Kathleen; two children, Diana (Michael) Dingman and Karen (Matthew) Radencic; grandchildren: Olivia (Ryan) Van Beek, Matthew D. (Lauren) Radencic, Sarah Dingman, David Dingman and Chase Lowden; brother, Wilburn "Ray" Cansler; and three great-grandchildren, Brooke Van Beek, Ava Van Beek and a great-grandchild whom he eagerly awaited to meet this fall.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Lillian and Gilbert Cansler, and brother, Daniel. David was a member of Faith Church in Dyer. He retired from LTV Steel, proud of his service there.

David was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He used his training in the Army as an electrical repairman to make a career at LTV, enabling him to fix just about anything broken. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. David especially liked attending his grandchildren's sporting events and was an enthusiastic fan of Lake Central High School sports. David never turned down a request to help anyone and will be sorely missed.

Services will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave., in St. John on Saturday, April 10, 2021, with visiting from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Memory Lane Cemetery in Crown Point.