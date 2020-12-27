HEBRON, IN - David Lloyd Wiltfang, age 78, of Hebron, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.
David is survived by his wife, Trina Wiltfang; children: Christopher Wiltfang, Adam (Heath) Wiltfang and Jenna (Willie) Young; grandchildren: Claire Wiltfang, Isaac Young and Jacob Young; and brother and sister-in-law: Joe and Elaine Abbott.
David was preceded in death by his parents: Lloyd and Marie Wiltfang; in-laws: John and Sarah Abbott; daughter, Diana Wiltfang; sister, Patsy Wickersham; and brother-in-laws: Randy Wickersham and John Abbott Jr.
Dave was an amazing father and his family's biggest fan. He had four outstanding children that he supported in every aspect of their lives. His pride and joy were his three grandkids that he spoiled, but always made sure they knew Papa was in charge. He spent 51 years with the love of his life and best friend, Tina. They were the dynamic duo when it came to the gold standard of parents.
Dave was a second generation homebuilder who took over the family business, Wiltfang Builders, Inc., from his father, Lloyd Wiltfang. His son, Christopher, then took over the business in 2008. He built over 200 homes in the Hebron and Northwest Indiana area.
Dave loved golf, even though he would tell you he wasn't all that good at it. He was a proud member of the Hebron Golf League for 51 years and was partners with his good friend, Bob Hoernig for 35 years. He was also a member of the Valparaiso Elks Lodge where he loved to play cards.
Dave was a very proud citizen of Hebron; boasting about how it was "the best place on earth, why would you want to go anywhere else, everything you could ever want is right here." He had many friends, basically everyone he met he considered his friend, but amongst them was one in particular that was more like a brother, Al Hoagland.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES in Hebron, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Dave's name to St. Helen Catholic Church or the American Cancer Society.
Visit Dave's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-996-2821.