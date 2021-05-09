Apr. 6, 1942 - Dec. 22, 2021

HEBRON, IN - David Lloyd Wiltfang, age 78, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

David is survived by his wife, Trina Wiltfang; children: Christopher Wiltfang, Adam (Heath) Wiltfang and Jenna (Willie) Young; grandchildren: Claire Wiltfang, Isaac Young and Jacob Young; and brother and sister-in-law: Joe and Elaine Abbott.

David was preceded in death by his parents: Lloyd and Marie Wiltfang; in-laws: John and Sarah Abbott; daughter, Diana Wiltfang; sister, Patsy Wickersham; and brother-in-laws: Randy Wickersham and John Abbott Jr.

Dave was an amazing father and his family's biggest fan. He had four outstanding children that he supported in every aspect of their lives. His pride and joy were his three grandkids that he spoiled, but always made sure they knew Papa was in charge. He spent 51 years with the love of his life and best friend, Tina. They were the dynamic duo when it came to the gold standard of parents.

Dave was a second generation homebuilder who took over the family business, Wiltfang Builders, Inc., from his father, Lloyd Wiltfang. His son, Christopher, then took over the business in 2008. He built over 200 homes in the Hebron and Northwest Indiana area.