David Luther Ewen

RANCHO BERNARDO/SAN DIEGO, CA — David Luther Ewen, 79, of Rancho Bernardo, San Diego, CA, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at UCSD Hospital, La Jolla, CA.

He was born February 20, 1941, in Gary, IN, to Howard and Ruth (Schavey) Ewen.

David was a 1959 graduate of Merrillville High School and a 1963 Business School graduate of Valparaiso University.

He was in the Army Reserves for six years. After college, he worked at Continental Casualty in Chicago, IL, for two years. He then worked for McGill Mfg. Co. in Valparaiso for 28 years and Appleton Electric Co. in Chicago for two years. After moving to San Diego in 1996, he worked as a programmer for Dixieline Lumber Co. for 12 years.

On November 6, 1965 in Boone Grove, IN, he married Judith Shurr, who survives.

Also surviving is a son, Jeffrey (Bernadette) Ewen, of Terre Haute, Indiana; a daughter, Julie (Andrew) Taylor, of Poway, California; four grandchildren: Olivia and Aiden Taylor and Crispin and Sophia Ewen; and one brother, Howard (Patricia) Ewen, of La Crosse, IN.