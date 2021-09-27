David M. "Cal" Callaway

HOBART, IN - David M. "Cal" Callaway, age 74, a lifelong resident of Hobart, passed away Thursday, September 23.

Born with cerebral palsy, he was not at first expected to walk, but he was recruited by legendary Brickies coach Russell Deal as a team manager and later worked at the school as a custodian. He eventually learned to drive, even making several cross country trips on his own. Once lost on a wilderness trail in Yosemite, he hiked miles into a high Sierra camp and found his way out. He still mowed his own lawn until a fall in September. He was a longtime member of the Hobart YMCA and its water volleyball team.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Dorothy Callaway, and his older brother, Gene. After his mother died his father married Maurine Link, who became Dave's stepmother for the next 32 years until her death at 105.

David is survived by his two sisters, Lorelei Flood (Robert) of Hobart and Gloria (Wil) Regier of Thousand Oaks, California, along with nephews David Flood of Hobart, Jeff Regier of Muncie, Scott Regier of Thousand Oaks, Mark Callaway of Grove City, Pennsylvania, and Randy Callaway of Virginia.