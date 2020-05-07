× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David M. George

HAMMOND, IN — David M. George, 42, of Hammond, entered into eternal rest suddenly on Friday, May 1, 2020.

He is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Lisa M. George; parents: Frank and Linda George; seven children: Steven, Tyler, Alexis, Brianna, Megan, Brayden and Addison; three brothers: Brian (Meryl) George, Michael George and Matthew (Katie) George; three nephews: Brian Jr., Timmy and Tommy; maternal grandmother, Virgina Krizan; ex-wife and friend Tina Castellani; numerous uncles, aunts and friends.

Preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: John and Marie George; and maternal grandfather, Louis Krizan.

A funeral service will be held at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond, IN 46323 on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Bob Parnell officiating, but because of current COVID-19 restrictions will be limited to 10 immediate family members. The service will be livestreamed at the BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME website for those who wish to watch. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Schererville, IN. A memorial to celebrate with all family and friends will be scheduled after all restrictions have been lifted.