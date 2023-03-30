May 23, 1954 - Mar. 22, 2023

LAS VEGAS, NV - David M. Jewett Sr., Las Vegas, NV, formerly of Munster, IN, age 68 passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Loving father of David M. (Jill) Jewett, Jr. of Griffith, IN, and Bernard (Christina) Jewett of Valparaiso, IN. Devoted grandfather of Destiny, David "Mikey" III, Addison, and Jaxson. Also great-grandson Elijah. Dear brother of Edward E. (Aleta) Jewett of Valparaiso, IN and sister Jodie Mae Demoff of Schererville, IN also many nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by his parents Edward and Anna Jewett, sister Joann Jewett-Ignowski, brother-in-law Gerald Ignowski, brother Ronald R. Jewett Sr.; sister-in-law Jean L. Jewett, brother-in-law Steve Demoff; and Bryan Beavers.

David was retired from Methodist Hospital where he held many different positions in the Radiology Department. David was also the former owner of DJ's Tap. David enjoyed watching Jeopardy, traveling, and spending time with his friends at the Elks Club.