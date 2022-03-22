 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
David M. Kielbowski

  • 0

Aug 31, 1954 - March 16, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - David M. Kielbowski, 67, of Valparaiso, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

He was born on August 31, 1954, in Evergreen Park, IL to Henry and Joan (O'Keefe) Kielbowski. David proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and worked as an engineer for Hines V.A. Hospital. David was a lifelong member of the V.F.W. in Hobart, IN. He was fond of music, playing guitar, and watching old movies.

Survivors include his siblings: Cathy (Doug) Draper, Lynn (Steve) Rians; many nieces and nephews, and friends Joann (Kent) Voss and their family. He was preceded in death by his parents and cousin, affectionately known as his "brother", Tony.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

www.moellerfuneralhome.net

