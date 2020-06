× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana‚Äôs Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND, IN - David M. Tall age 71 of Hammond passed away on Friday June 5, 2020.

He is survived by his daughters; Amanda (David) Chapman, Dawn (Larry) Brown, and Kristin (Scott) Bettenhausen, grandchildren; Kaitlynn (Ryan), Ashleigh, Abigail, and Jacob, great-grandchildren; Emily, Dylan, and Kaden, sister Donna (Max) Dunlap, nieces and nephews, and four legged companion Armory.

David was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 46 years Barbara, and brother Steven Tall.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday June 11, 2020 at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Avenue (45th Ave) with Deacon Michael Hallas officiating. Cremation will follow the services. Friends may meet with the family on Thursday June 11, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME. VFW Post 802 will provide services at 4:45 PM. David was an Air Force Veteran, a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Hammond, member of V.F.W. Post 802 in Hammond, and retired from the City of Hammond Water Dept.

David was deeply passionate about supporting POW/MIA'S and the efforts to bring the remaining home, by way of petition drives yearly at the Little Red Schoolhouse festival. He enjoyed calling Bingo at the VFW, cross word puzzles, watching game shows, and supporting the Poppy sale campaign for veterans.