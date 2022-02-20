Aug. 21, 1929 - Jan. 29, 2022

URBANA, IL - David M. Taylor, 92, died at Carle Foundation Hospital on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 5:30 A.M. His body has been donated to Science. No funeral or visitation will be offered.

David was born August 21, 1929. He attended the Hammond School, Hammond IN as well as Cranbrook School in Bloomfield, MI. He graduated from Purdue University with a Degree in Industrial Economics. While at Purdue he enlisted in the U.S. Navy to participate in the Korean War. He ended his military career in Washington D.C. working with the National Security Agency (NSA).

After the military he joined his father at the S.G. Taylor Chain Company in Hammond, IN. He continued employment until he became President of the factory subsequent to his father, E. Winthrop Taylor, grandfather, Samuel G Taylor Jr., and great-grandfather, Samuel Gayle Taylor who began the Chain Company April 1888.

Afterward, he entered a job with the State of Illinois Department of Human Services where he met his wife Ruth (Torbet) with whom he enjoyed forty years. David is also survived by three children: Dr. Susan Taylor YeYe Odu (Ayo), Chapel Hill NC, Joan Taylor Saucier (Steve) CPA, Raleigh NC, and David (Tad) Taylor Jr. (Beth) MBA Cincinnati OH; and a sister, Margaret (Peg) Money in San Diego, CA. He is also survived by five grandchildren. David was predeceased by his brother, E W (Ned)Taylor; and grandson, Benjamin YeYe Odu in Chapel Hill, NC.