David Maslanka

LANSING, IL - David Maslanka, age 65 of Lansing, IL, formerly Chicago, IL passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022. David is survived by his beloved wife Susan (nee Major) and cherished children: Justin (Jessica) Maslanka, Cheryl Maslanka, Christine (Benjamin) Cole. David is also survived by his grandchildren: Makayla Koziarski, Pasiley Maslanka, Carter Cole, and Cooper Cole; sister, Denise Moore/Julio Cardona; brother, Thomas Maslanka/Tanya Maslanka; aunt, Virginia Maloblocki; many cousins; niece Cassia; nephews: Johnathan, Kevin, Ryan, and Nick. David was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Maslanka and Nancy Maslanka (Dypkowski).

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois from 2:00 to 8:00 PM. Private funeral and burial to follow Thursday at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois.

Dave was a loving and caring husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He retired from Lewis-Goetz/Ericks after 38 years and began to fully enjoy life as a full-time beach bum. He was the unofficial mayor of Wells St. Beach, where he had been going for over 40 years. He lived every day to the fullest and will be truly missed by his family and friends. www.schroederlauer.com.

