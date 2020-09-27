 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David Mathews

David Mathews

{{featured_button_text}}
David Mathews

HAMMMOND, IN - David Mathews, age 63, of Hammond and Black Oak, IN passed away on Friday September 18, 2020. David is survived by his dearest love of 47 years, Denise; son, Michael Mathews; daughter, Jennifer (David) Dominick; three grandchildren: mother, Etheline Mathews; brother, Jimmy (Ronda) Mathews; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard "Lefty" Mathews and sister, Debbie (late, Glen) Nelson.

David was a 1976 graduate of Calumet High School and was a longtime maintenance worker for many complexes. He enjoyed motorcycles, fishing, camping, and being with his family.

A gathering of family and friends will be scheduled at a later date. Services entrusted to SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Southern Care Hospice would be appreciated. www.southerncarehospice.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts