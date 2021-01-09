GRIFFITH, IN — David Michael Lucas Jr., 51, of Griffith, passed away on January 5, 2021, after a hard fought battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loved ones in Sturgis, Michigan, at the time of his passing. David was predeceased by his grandparents, Lela Christenson Dressel and Francis "Bud" Dressel and recently by his father, David Michael Lucas Sr.

David was born August 9, 1969, in Hammond, Indiana, and is survived by his mother, Beth Patterson Klemoff; stepfather, Robert Klemoff; brother, Justin Falk (m. Lydia Ford) and two nieces, Ilania and Mari Falk. He was an avid outdoorsman who spent much of his time on the water or in the woods. David was a successful fishing captain on Lake Michigan, hosting hundreds of bountiful trips. Some of David's more memorable trips included outings with fishing and hunting publication Midwest Outdoors, celebrity outdoorsman Ted Nugent and many others. In addition to his legendary fishing trips, David was a skilled deer hunter, Harley-Davidson rider and decorated pool champion. David was also a boilermaker of Local 374.