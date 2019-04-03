HAPPY 63rd BIRTHDAY DAVID MORRIS LOVING SON, FATHER, BROTHER AND PAPA
4/3/1956-7/2/2011
Loving and missing you. "Always In Our Hearts," Mom, Dad and Family
HAPPY 63rd BIRTHDAY DAVID MORRIS LOVING SON, FATHER, BROTHER AND PAPA
4/3/1956-7/2/2011
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Loving and missing you. "Always In Our Hearts," Mom, Dad and Family
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.