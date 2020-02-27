David N. Cook

David is survived by his loving sister Betty (Cook) Semplinski, brother-in-law Preston "Jim" Semplinski, step daughters Kelly (Mark) Rosenbalm, Denise (Ed) Schainker, Karrin (Kert) Roach. David was a dear "Papa" to ten Grandchildren and two Great Grandchildren. He will be forever missed by his closest, most trusted friend, Business Partner and Brother Firefighter Don Pozgay and his loving godson Steve Pozgay. David and Don earned the nickname "Two Bad Pennies" for their many adventures together over the course of a 65 year friendship. After jointly retiring to Florida in 2001, they purchased a boat together and immediately christened her "Two Bad Pennies". David was a 1960 Graduate of Lew Wallace High School (Gary, IN) and was a member of the Football and Swim Teams. David attended Murray State University, and enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve. Following in his father's footsteps David became a member of the Gary, IN. Fire Department in 1964. He proudly served the City Of Gary for 32 years, retiring with the rank of Bat- talion Chief. The Special Certifications in Hazmat & Medical Trauma and his years of experience with the Gary Fire Department made him an ideal candidate for the U.S. Steel Gary Works Fire Department, retiring with the rank of Captain from U.S Steel FD in 2001. David was very proud to be a Fire Fighter and loved his job!