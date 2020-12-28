GRIFFITH, IN - David N. Stolte, age 79 of Griffith, passed away on Saturday December 26, 2020.

He is survived by his children: Kelly Holbrook and Jeffrey (Chris) Stolte; grandchildren: Toni, Joshua, Ashley, Aubrey and Abby; great-grandchildren: Lexi, Jessica and Madi; and by his sister-in-law, Diana Stolte.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Louise; wife, Beverly; and by his several brothers and one sister.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday December 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park (45th Ave.) with Pastor Shawn Cornett officiating. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville.

Friends may meet with the family on Tuesday December 29, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at White Funeral Home.

David was retired from the Town of Griffith Public Works Dept after 40 years. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.

Due to concerns regarding Covid-19, facial masks will be required and please practice safe social distancing when at the Funeral Home.

For more information, please call White Funeral Home at 219-924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com