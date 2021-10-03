DYER, IN - David N. Zendzian, age 86, of Dyer, IN, formerly of Calumet City, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Loving husband of 61 years to Marilyn D. Zendzian, nee Saberniak. Devoted father of Jeffrey (Christie), Thomas (Marlita), Daniel (Shannon) Zendzian, and Kristine (Alva) Beers. Cherished grandfather of Amber, Ashleigh (Anthony) Doud, Amanda, Autumn, Ryne, Gavin, Faith, and Julianna; great-grandfather of Harper. Dear brother of Evelyn (late Charles) Brewer and Anthony (late Rita) Zendian. Kind uncle of several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Anton and Bernice Zendzian; five sisters and one brother.

David worked for 34 years at NIPSCO as an electrical engineer. In retirement David enjoyed building and repairing clocks and spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and all who knew him.

Visitation Monday, October 4, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the prayer service at 12:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN, with Deacon Gary Blue officiating. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery – Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105, greatly appreciated.

For further information, please contact 219-322-7300, or we encourage you to leave a condolence for the family on our online guestbook at ww.SMITSFH.com