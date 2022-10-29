PORTAGE, IN - David Noel Fields, 81, of Portage, passed away with his loving family by his side on Sunday, October 23, 2022. He was a proud long-time resident of Miller, growing up as one of nine children born to William and Martha Fields.

After graduating from high school, he enlisted to serve in the U.S. Army. Upon returning to the region, he went to work as a switchman for EJ & E Railroad. In his retirement, he enjoyed many things: visiting with his friends and brothers-in-arms at the local VFW, reading (especially the daily newspaper) and terrorizing telemarketers. He was also a tried-and-true Cubs and Bears fan – but not the Sox. His greatest love in the world was his family.