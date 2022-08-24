HEGEWISCH - David Olszak, age 75, late of the Hegewisch neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois passed away on August 20, 2022. Dearest son of the late Alvin and Irene Olszak. Dearest brother of the late Thomas (late Patricia) Olszak and Madeleine (Jerry) Kalwasinski. Fun-loving uncle of Larry Olszak, Kimberly (Mark) Jankiewicz, Heather (Bill) Kelly, and Iris (Frank) Esquivel. Fond great uncle of Isabella, Austin, Katelyn, Ryan, Gage, Meadow, Justin, Paige, Sean, Brian, and Kevin. Dearest godfather, cousin, neighbor, and friend too many. David was a retired science teacher for the Chicago Public Schools and a Vietnam Veteran of the U.S. Army. He enjoyed working in his yard, watching Star Wars, and collecting owls.