IN LOVING MEMORY OF DAVID OPINKER ON HIS 11TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

2/11/2009 - 2/11/2020

No longer in our lives to share, but in our hearts you're always there.

Love, Mom and Dad

