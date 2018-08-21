CROWN POINT, IN - David P. Ostrowski, age 55, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Saturday, August 18, 2018.
David is survived by his wife, Karen L. Ostrowski; children: Carolyn Ostrowski, Benjamin Ostrowski and Nicholas Ostrowski all of Crown Point; parents: William and Rita Ostrowski of Crown Point; sisters: Kim (Clarke) Hockney of Crown Point, Jan (Nick) Struss and Lisa Ostrowski both of Valparaiso; brother-in-law, Larry Billick of Crown Point. He was preceded in death by his sister, Denise Billick.
David was the Senior Manager of the National Data Center Operations for US Cellular for 22 years. He enjoyed music and loved the outdoors; fishing and spending time on the lakes. David was a devoted husband and was very involved in his children's lives. He will also be remembered for his great sense of humor and his generous spirit toward others.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 22, 2018, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTER, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 23, 2018, at 10:30 AM at the Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Shanahan officiating. Services will conclude at the funeral home with cremation to follow.
Sign David's online guestbook and view directions at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com - (219) 663-2500.