David P. Prendergast

He is survived by his mother Ginger Prendergast; sister Sandra (William) Jacobs; brother Kevin (Lisa) Prendergast; nieces and nephew: Abra (Dan) Luce, Sena (Kyle) Ruebel, Ashley (Sam) Bromley, Dr. Alexander Prendergast, and Arden Prendergast; great nieces and nephew: Eversyn Luce, Alden Luce, and Lennon Luce; and beloved dogs Brandy and Millie. Preceded in death by his father Alfred Prendergast.

David was a 1973 graduate of Highland High School. He then went on to receive his undergraduate in business from Purdue Calumet, followed by his MBA from Loyola University. David worked for People's Gas and retired after many years of service. He was a member of Faith Church in Dyer. His faith was extremely important to him, he loved God and Jesus wholeheartedly. David enjoyed traveling, especially to National Parks, and was an avid Cubs fan and lover of dogs. Spending time with his nieces and nephews was also a huge part of David's life.