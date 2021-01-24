David P. Williams

Dave is survived by his three loving children: Jade Williams of Hebron, Colin and Chloe Williams of DeMotte; sisters Stacy (Joe) Broadaway of Crown Point and Corrie (Dave) Bernard of Schererville; brother, Jim (Julie) of LasVegas; aunts: Lisa (Paul) Shearer of Wheatfield and Amy Turner (William) LaDow of Valparaiso; and several nieces and nephews.

David was a member of Plumbers Union #210 for over 20 years. He completed his Apprenticeship through Ivy Tech in 2004. Dave loved his children fiercely and was very proud of their accomplishments, as evidenced by many of his Facebook posts. Dave was a member of the Sons of the American Legion. He enjoyed fishing, especially in Wisconsin, and Chicago sports. Every Sunday until his father's passing, you could find Dave with him watching his beloved Bears. Dave was thrilled to see his Cubs finally win a World Series. A special thank you goes out to his faithful nephew, Tyler Williams, for his caring friendship these past years.