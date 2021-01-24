CROWN POINT, IN - David P. Williams, age 44, of Crown Point, IN passed away peacefully on January 20, 2021.
Dave is survived by his three loving children: Jade Williams of Hebron, Colin and Chloe Williams of DeMotte; sisters Stacy (Joe) Broadaway of Crown Point and Corrie (Dave) Bernard of Schererville; brother, Jim (Julie) of LasVegas; aunts: Lisa (Paul) Shearer of Wheatfield and Amy Turner (William) LaDow of Valparaiso; and several nieces and nephews.
Dave was preceded in death by his loving parents: Glenna Turner and Bruce Williams, both originally from Griffith.
David was a member of Plumbers Union #210 for over 20 years. He completed his Apprenticeship through Ivy Tech in 2004. Dave loved his children fiercely and was very proud of their accomplishments, as evidenced by many of his Facebook posts. Dave was a member of the Sons of the American Legion. He enjoyed fishing, especially in Wisconsin, and Chicago sports. Every Sunday until his father's passing, you could find Dave with him watching his beloved Bears. Dave was thrilled to see his Cubs finally win a World Series. A special thank you goes out to his faithful nephew, Tyler Williams, for his caring friendship these past years.
Friends and family are invited to pay their respects on Monday, January 25, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite jeans, Chicago sports attire, and flannel; anyone in Packers attire will be ejected.
Due to Covid-19, restrictions in the Funeral Home include: social distancing at 6 feet, a maximum of 25 people at one time, and face masks are required.
Private Services for the family will be held, with interment at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN. To join the Funeral Service virtually; from your personal Facebook page search for Geisen Funeral Homes / Geisen Pet Loss Centre, scroll down, the live stream will pop up when the service begins at 11:30 am CST.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Dave's name to The Dave Williams Children's Education Fund.
