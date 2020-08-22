 Skip to main content
David Pierce

David Pierce

10/8/1948 - 8/22/2013

IN LOVING MEMORY OF DAVID PIERCE ON YOUR 7TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

Remembering you today, as I always do.

Loving and missing you, Kathy

