David Pierce
10/8/1948 - 8/22/2013
IN LOVING MEMORY OF DAVID PIERCE ON YOUR 7TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.
Remembering you today, as I always do.
Loving and missing you, Kathy
