David Quinn

CALUMET CITY, IL - David Allen Quinn, age 71, a lifelong resident of Calumet City passed away suddenly at St. Margaret's Hospital on Monday, April 5, 2021. He is survived by his brother Richard Quinn and many loving cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Frances Quinn.

David was a graduate of Thornton Fractional North High School and Purdue University, where he received two degrees – one in Marine Biology and one in Computer Science. He was the owner of Dave's Inn in Calumet City for 13 years. He also had his own successful computer business for many years. David was loved by many and he will be truly missed. SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.