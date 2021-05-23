June 5, 1952 - May 18, 2021

LAKE STATION - David R. Frederick, age 68, of Lake Station, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at home. He was born on June 5, 1952 to the late John and Ruth Frederick. David had previously worked for Praxair as a truck driver and was a retired volunteer Lake Station firefighter. He was very involved at the American Legion Post #100, where he was a part of the Dept. of Defense Military Honors Team and the motorcycle riders. He was also a member of the Chicago Firemen's Post 667.

He will be missed dearly by son, David (Tracy) Frederick, Jr.; four daughters: Tracy (the late John) Mitchell, Sabrina Frederick, Dorian Frederick, and Michelle Oberlin; numerous grandchildren; girlfriend, Sheila Madison; brother, Kenneth (Connie) Frederick; three sisters: Josie (Glenn) Biniewicz, Amy Frederick, and Lisa (John) Barrette; other loving family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to David's family.

There will be visitation for David on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from 2:00 PM -7:00 PM with military honors at 7:00 PM at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd., Hobart. Services will conclude at the funeral home with cremation to follow at a later time. Please extend condolences at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.