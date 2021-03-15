David R. Henley

He is survived by his three children: Jeff (Brooke) Henley of Portage, Dawn (Josh) Rowinski of Crown Point, and Carrie (Dustin) Henley of Chesterton; several grandchildren and one, soon-to-be grandchild. Survived by brothers: Ron Henley and Dan (Brenda) Henley and youngest sister, Maryanne Franz. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Mary Henley and sister, Kathy.

Dave was an avid fisherman, as was his father and grandfather before him. He loved any 1960's rock music and attended many concerts when he was younger and loved to tell stories about them. He put in 42 yrs at LTV Steel Mill in East Chicago and retired in 2015. He had a special bond with his cat, Nickie. He loved his three children very much and made sure to tell us daily.