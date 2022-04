Sept. 1, 1934 - March 27, 2022

HAMMOND, IN - David R. Lucero, Sr., Hammond, IN passed away at age 87 on March 27, 2022. Had a devoted love for family, community, and a zest for life. ISPAT Inland brick-layer 40 years retired. Received 25 year ISPAT Inland pocket watch and 50 year Union watch. 66 years Mason Bricklayer of Bricklayers & Allied Craft Workers Local 4. President of PTA for Columbia and Spohn Schools. Cub Scout Master; CU of 40 years at Angie's Boutique. Loved dancing, music, sports and country.

Boastfully proud of his family and the love they continue to create. To cherish his memory is the Love of His Life and Beautiful Wife Angeline E. Lucero of 67 years.

Son David R. Lucero, Jr.; Grandson David R. Lucero III (Amanda), great granddaughter Destiny I. Lucero, great granddaughter Lilliana E. Lucero, great grandson David R. Lucero IV; Granddaughter Lina M. Smith (Erick), great grandsons Salvador L. Lucero, Erick S. Smith, great granddaughter Lina M. Smith II.

Daughter, Deborah A. Miles (Bill); Granddaughter Jennifer Williams (Dan), great granddaughter Anna, great grandson Lucas Granddaughter Angelina Finch (Brendan), twin great grandson Leo, twin great granddaughter Elliott.

Daughter, Pamela S. Coy (Richard); grandson Richard A. Coy III (Anna), great granddaughter Rickele J. Coy.

Daughter, Sandra P. Guerrero (Roy); grandson Raymond Lucero; (Karen); great grandchildren Keristen (Brett) Deline, Alysa Lucero, Brandon Lucero; Great Great Grandson Jaxon Deline; Granddaughter Loretta (Efrain) Rosa, great grandchildren Mateo Hitchcock, Witzillin Escamilla-Sauceda and Benito Rosa; Granddaughter Grace (Andy) Poole, two great grand-boys; Grandson, Phillip (Amleth Lyn) Guerrero, great granddaughter Karina; Granddaughter Raquel (Megan) Guerrero

Daughter, Angelina Lucero (Luke)

Son, Michael J. Lucero

Extended Families, Candelaria Family, Maez Family, Gleason Family, Martinez Family, Lucero Family, Solano Family, Figueroa Family.

Martinez Family, Ojeda Family, Ybarra Family, Garcia Family.

Preceded in death by: Daughter, Madeline M. Lucero; Son, Michael J. Lucero; Parents Jose Epemenino and Maria Clotilde Lucero.

Lino and Amalia Flores

Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Casimir Church, 4340 Johnson Ave., Hammond, IN with Rev. Eduardo Malagon, Pastor.