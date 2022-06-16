July 3, 1948 - June 14, 2022

LAKE STATION - David R. Mefford, age 73 of Lake Station passed away peacefully June 14, 2022. He was born in Huntsville, AL on July 3, 1948 to James D. and Nettie R. Mefford. He graduated from River Forest High School in 1966.

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Vanessa Mefford; sons: Louie (Marilee) Mefford, Jake (Hope), and Alex (Chrissy) Mefford; six grandchildren: Bradley, Alyssa, Clayton, Levi, Carley, and Corra; sister, Jamie (late Ray) Cain; numerous nieces; nephews; family; and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents: James and Nettie Mefford; son, Jake Mefford; brother, Mike Mefford; and brother-in-law, Ray Cain.

David retired from Bethlehem Steel after 34 years of service. He owned and operated Babe's Pizza in Lake Station for 8 years. He retired from Cardinal Health after 10 years of service. He served as President of Lake Station little league for 6 years. He also managed and coached little league and softball for several years. He served on the River Forest School Board for 13 years.

He was an avid White Sox fan, enjoyed woodworking, playing golf and spending time with family. He was a devoted husband, loving father, but being a Papa is what he loved the most. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service for David will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, Pastor Ben Devine officiating. Friends may visit with David's family on Friday, June 17, 2022 from 04:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home (Hobart).

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. www.burnsfuneral.com.