Feb. 7, 1955 - Aug. 11, 2022

MUNSTER - David R. Puvogel, age 67, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 11, 2022. David was a long time Munster, IN resident. For the past five years he was a resident of Lake Isabella, MI. He was born February 7, 1955, to John (Ed) and Betty Puvogel who preceded him in death. Dave was a loving and caring husband and father to his wife Melissa and daughter Julie.

Dave graduated from Andover High School in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan in 1973. He then graduated from Michigan Tech in 1977 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

He started his career as a Mechanical Foreman at Inland Steel Company working in many different mills. As he progressed through the organization his later assignments were No. 3 Cold Strip Mill as a Section Manager of Maintenance and retired from the 80# Hot Strip Mill as Lead Engineer on June 30, 2017, after forty years of service.

He and Melissa started their next chapter by moving to Lake Isabella, Michigan. He finally had his lake house and was enjoying retirement golfing, boating, and fishing.

Dave is survived by his wife, Melissa of 33.5 years and daughter Julie (fiance Dan Steigerwald) all of Michigan; sister Kris (Charlie) Munson; brothers Doug (Retha) Puvogel and Jim (Debbie) Puvogel; nieces Becky Allgauer (Steve Greiff) and Kristyn Puvogel; and brothers-in-law Don Johnson and Johnathan Johnson. Dave was preceded in death by his parents and nephew Michael Munson.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. central time at Fagen-Miller Funeral Home 2828 Highway Avenue in Highland, IN. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17, at the funeral home. Burial at Chapel Lawn Cemetery will follow.