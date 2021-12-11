MERRILLVILE IN - David R Thiele, age 76, of Merrillville, IN, was called home to the Lord on December 4, 2021. He passed peacefully in his sleep at home. David is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sue; daughter, Michele; grandsons: RJ and Kyle; and siblings: Audrey and Dennis (Edy). He is preceded in death by his parents: David and Mae; brothers: Marvin and Chuck; and in-laws: Charles and Janine Clark. David was born on March 17, 1945. He graduated from Lew Wallace High School before serving in the Air Force. David spent his career working in the banking industry which is where he met his beautiful wife, Sue (Clark). David was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He and his sense of humor will be missed by his family and friends.