David R. Wood
Nov. 1, 1948 — Dec. 13, 2021
ASHBURN, VA — David R. Wood, age 73 was born in Pueblo, Colorado on November 1, 1948. He passed away at his home in Ashburn, Virginia on December 13, 2021. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of nearly 50 years, Gayle (nee Sweet); son, Ryan Wood; daughters: Janie (Calvin) Kenney, Melissa (Charles) Mangum; twin brother, Donald (Bonnie nee Siebert) Wood and grandchildren: Aidan and Zachary Kenney, Kassidy and Wesley Mangum. He is also survived by sisters-in-law: Deana Salkeld, Laurie Sweet; brother-in-law, James (Stacey) Sweet and many nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his parents: Herschel and Barbara (nee Chriswell) Wood; nephew, Wesley Wood brothers-in-law: Bradley Sweet and Joseph Salkeld.
David was employed by ExxonMobil Corporation for nearly 30 years. He supported operations both in North America as well as the global stage. He opted for an early retirement to spend more time with his children, grandchildren, and to take on leadership positions with several volunteer organizations where he could make a difference in our community and country.
Along with being very active with various church programs, David spent 10 years volunteering for Habitat for Humanity. He traveled to Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana rebuilding homes after Hurricane Katrina and helped rebuild homes for the elderly in Tennessee, Washington DC, Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia.
He also volunteered four days a week at either the Fairfax Western Ministries food bank program or male adult homeless shelters in northern Virginia or Washington DC. One of his greatest joys was remodeling residences for recovering soldiers and their families at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, MD. He spearheaded the funding campaign for the remodeling projects as well as creating a playground for the recovering service member's children.
David suffered from acute hearing loss most of his life. Upon retiring, he volunteered to be a part of an FDA research program for internally implanted hearing aids. The research was successful for David, the program, and many people around the world who now benefit from implanted hearing devices.
To help others, David donated his brain to Georgetown Medical Brain Research Program. His goal was to help find a cure and prevent unneeded suffering for others.