David R. Wood

Nov. 1, 1948 — Dec. 13, 2021

ASHBURN, VA — David R. Wood, age 73 was born in Pueblo, Colorado on November 1, 1948. He passed away at his home in Ashburn, Virginia on December 13, 2021. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of nearly 50 years, Gayle (nee Sweet); son, Ryan Wood; daughters: Janie (Calvin) Kenney, Melissa (Charles) Mangum; twin brother, Donald (Bonnie nee Siebert) Wood and grandchildren: Aidan and Zachary Kenney, Kassidy and Wesley Mangum. He is also survived by sisters-in-law: Deana Salkeld, Laurie Sweet; brother-in-law, James (Stacey) Sweet and many nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his parents: Herschel and Barbara (nee Chriswell) Wood; nephew, Wesley Wood brothers-in-law: Bradley Sweet and Joseph Salkeld.

David was employed by ExxonMobil Corporation for nearly 30 years. He supported operations both in North America as well as the global stage. He opted for an early retirement to spend more time with his children, grandchildren, and to take on leadership positions with several volunteer organizations where he could make a difference in our community and country.