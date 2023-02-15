June 11, 1955 - Feb. 10, 2023

CROWN POINT - David Rangel, (67), of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

David was born to Meliton and Anamaria, on June 11, 1955, in Hammond, Indiana. He was an exceptionally hard worker, having worked 11 years at the Open Hearth 3 at the Inland Steel plant in East Chicago, IN before joining the Hammond Fire Department from which he retired as a Captain after 28 years of service.

David is survived by his wife, Mary (Sawyer) Rangel, three children, David Rangel (Leanne), Tina Torrez (Juan), and Elizabeth Avila. David was a proud grandfather of eight grandchildren; Kaitlyn, Anthony, Andrew and Madalyn Rangel, Alessandra and Christopher Torrez, and Brianna and Mateo Avila. He is also survived by his two sisters, Sonia Smith and Gloria (Daniel) Young and his brother, Daniel (Linda) Rangel; a brother-in-law, Charles (Maria) Sawyer; two sister-in-laws, Deborah (Hugh) Watters and Diane (Gary Jannusch) Sawyer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Meliton and Anamaria, father and mother-in-law, Raymond and Mary Sawyer, brother-in-laws, George H. Smith Jr (Sonia), Raymond (Judy) Sawyer II, and Thomas (Mary) Sawyer, sister-in-laws, Judy (Raymond) Sawyer and Mary (Thomas) Sawyer.

David and Mary were high school sweethearts who enjoyed 47 years of everlasting and never ending, inseparable love. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and spending time with his family. David was also a fan of ALL Chicago teams, except the White Sox (unless the tickets were free).

David's family will host a viewing at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER located at 8941 Kleinman Road in Highland, Indiana on Thursday, February 16, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A Funeral mass will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church located at 7667 E 109th Avenue, Crown Point, Indiana on February 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to National Multiple Sclerosis Society or Canine Companions for Independence, (EIN 94-2494324) at 2965 Dutton Ave, Santa Rosa, CA, 95407 in honor of David.

