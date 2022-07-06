SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - David Ray Fassett, age 65, passed away on June 18, 2022. David is survived by his father, Rev. Dr. Leroy Fassett; his sister and brother-in-law: Barbara Fassett and Eric Lewis; and his niece, Aliya Lewis. He was preceded in death by his mother, Nona Beth Summa; his brother, Paul Fassett; and his step-mother, Nancy Fassett.

David graduated from high school in Rochester, IN in 1975 and Ball State University in 1979 with a B.A. degree in secondary education. For many years he worked in the construction industry in Florida and Indiana. In mid-life he continued on with his advanced degrees in education with a master's degree in education from Indiana University, and a second master's degree from Ball State University. He, also, earned a doctorate in education from Ball State University. During his employment years in public education he taught in high schools in South Bend, IN and Syracuse, IN. He was, also on the faculty at Indiana University in South Bend. After moving to central Pennsylvania he served as Principal of a high school, and as director of special education for a school district.