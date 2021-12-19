 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Peoples Bank
David Ray Peterson

David Ray Peterson

June 27, 1951 - Dec. 13, 2021

CALUMET CITY, IL - David Ray Peterson, 70, of Calumet City and formerly of Melrose Park, passed away unexpectedly, December 13, 2021. Loving father of David (Melissa Cortopassi), Lauren (Robert) Ellis and Rick. Cherished grandpa "Booger" to Michael and Shawn Peterson, Anthony Cortopassi, Ivy and Fiona Ellis. Dear brother of Ronald (Diane).

David was a devoted family man and jack of all trades who loved fishing in the Northwoods and enjoying the outdoors. He was a lifelong White Sox and Bears fan but could not handle watching the Bears lose to the Packers one more time!

Arrangements entrusted to Chicagoland Cremation Options of Schiller Park, Illinois.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron cases doubling 1.5 to 3 days -WHO

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts