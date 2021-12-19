CALUMET CITY, IL - David Ray Peterson, 70, of Calumet City and formerly of Melrose Park, passed away unexpectedly, December 13, 2021. Loving father of David (Melissa Cortopassi), Lauren (Robert) Ellis and Rick. Cherished grandpa "Booger" to Michael and Shawn Peterson, Anthony Cortopassi, Ivy and Fiona Ellis. Dear brother of Ronald (Diane).

David was a devoted family man and jack of all trades who loved fishing in the Northwoods and enjoying the outdoors. He was a lifelong White Sox and Bears fan but could not handle watching the Bears lose to the Packers one more time!