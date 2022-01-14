Dec. 26, 1955 - Jan. 9, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - David Ronald Kickert, age 66, of Crown Point, IN died suddenly in his home on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

David was born in Hammond, Indiana December 26, 1955 and always "loved" that his birthday was the day after Christmas.

As a child he had a passion for many sports. He played in both Little League and Babe Ruth leagues in South Holland, IL and took great pride building the Babe Ruth field there. His love for sports continued in high school where he was part of the baseball and basketball teams at Thornwood High School.

David attended Purdue University in West Lafayette and became a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business and became a life member of the Purdue Alumni Association. After college he began his career in investments and built a reputation of being an honest man that followed through with his work. He didn't stop till he found an answer and that integrity has made a lasting impression on others till this day. His work ethic guided him to become a chief compliance officer and a successful investment broker during his career.