David Ruehl

Aug. 6,1956 — Aug. 28, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN — David Ruehl, age 65, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021.

David is survived by his wife of 44 years, Karen Ruehl (nee Keiser); children: Nicole (Derek) Oswald and Matt (Lauren) Ruehl; one granddaughter, Corrine Oswald; father, August; two brothers: Jeffrey (Deborah) and Terry (Constance); and sister-in-law, Debbie (Ellis) Pullins; and many nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his mother, Doris Ruehl.

After 45 years of service, David retired from Arcelor-Mittal. David enjoyed golfing, fishing, being outdoors, bowling his perfect 300's and cheering on the Cubs. He loved coaching, youth bowling, baseball and softball. He was a proud coach in 2000 when he coached the Crown Point Bulldogs to their first State Bowling Championship. David was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, friend and coach. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, September 3, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m..