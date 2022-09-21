David Russell

March 25, 1952 - Sep. 13, 2022

FRANKFORT, IN - David Russell, 70, of Frankfort, IN, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his wife and three daughters, after a lengthy illness.

David was born March 25, 1952, in Evanston, IL, to Theodore and Norma (Ross) Russell. He was a 1970 graduate of Crown Point High School in Crown Point, IN. David went on to attend Indiana State University. He married the love of his life, Deborah K. Mahan, in Laporte, IN, on May 19, 1974.

David had a lengthy and accomplished work history. David worked for his father at his Ben Franklin store and went on to purchase the Ben Franklin store in Crown Point in 1978, where he owned and operated the business until 1986. David served as a Director of the Crown Point Chamber of Commerce for six years and Co-President of the Retail Merchants Association for two years. He worked at Sears where he became Staff Manager of the Auto Center, Goodyear in Indianapolis, Wabash National in Lafayette, and Subaru of Indiana Automotive in Lafayette until his retirement.

When not at work, he could many times be found in his garage repairing vehicles for friends and family with his incredible, mechanical mind and skills. Throughout his life, David's hard work, persistence, dedication, support, and selfless provision were second to none! He was also a longtime member and sound technician at St. Matthew UMC.

David underwent a lifesaving heart operation on September 24, 2004. Thereafter, to friends and family, he was lovingly deemed the "Energizer Bunny" for time and again beating all medical odds. David's thankful and positive attitude for each day he was given to walk daughters down the aisle, meet grandbabies, and be a part of family gatherings and celebrations, despite his continued medical challenges, was nothing but inspiring!

David was preceded in death by his parents: Theodore and Norma Russell.

David is survived by brothers: Stephen (Margaret) Russell of Indianapolis and Philip (Gwen) Russell of Schererville; wife, Deborah Russell of Frankfort; daughters: Jessica (Justin) Russell-Stearns of Richmond, KY, Rachel (Matthew) Russell-Preusz of Cutler, and Laura (Bridgett) McDaniels-Russell of Pendleton; and eight grandchildren. David's family was his deepest joy and motivation in life!

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. A memorial service will begin at 4:30 p.m. at St. Matthew UMC, with Pastor Phil Lake and Pastor Ken Mahan officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Matthew United Methodist Church, 1951 Wilshire Drive, Frankfort, IN, 46041, to be utilized for Youth Church Camp Scholarships. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.gendafuneralhome.com