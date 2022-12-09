 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

David S. Krucina

  • 0

HIGHLAND, IN - David S. Krucina, 65 of Highland, IN passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Laurie (nee Echterling); sons, Ron (Wendy), Tim (Holly) and Steven (Tammy) Krucina; grandchildren, Tyler, Justin, Lukas, Kurah, Adi, and Jasmine Krucina; brothers, Chester (Mary) and Kevin Krucina, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester, and Ethel Krucina.

Visitation will be on Monday, December 12, 2022 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Funeral service will be Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. David worked for NIPSCO for 22 years. He enjoyed spending time at the lake and working with his hands. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be missed by all who knew him. www.kishfuneralhome.net

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Did you know your face is covered in tiny mites?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts