HIGHLAND, IN - David S. Krucina, 65 of Highland, IN passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Laurie (nee Echterling); sons, Ron (Wendy), Tim (Holly) and Steven (Tammy) Krucina; grandchildren, Tyler, Justin, Lukas, Kurah, Adi, and Jasmine Krucina; brothers, Chester (Mary) and Kevin Krucina, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester, and Ethel Krucina.

Visitation will be on Monday, December 12, 2022 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Funeral service will be Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. David worked for NIPSCO for 22 years. He enjoyed spending time at the lake and working with his hands. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be missed by all who knew him. www.kishfuneralhome.net